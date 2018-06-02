Love is in the air! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get clicked once again in LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dating saga has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The buzz just kept getting louder with time as we spotted them chilling together on various occasions. After making a joint appearance at Met Gala last year, we spotted them at the Hollywood Bowl, attending a performance of Beauty and the Beast Live. Later on a yacht chilling with friends. And once again, we have their pictures coming straight from LA.

Colour-coordinating and slaying in black, the flamboyant two were spotted stepping out of the same car.

When asked about the dating rumours and their Met Gala appearance together, Ms Chopra, trying to cover up smartly, had said that they were together only because they wore Ralph Lauren to the fashion gala. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the lady was questioned; “Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” she has said, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,”

“Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out,” she completed.

Well, they may deny their relationship but pictures speak a very different story, don’ they?