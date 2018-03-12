Love notes from Brad Pitt caused Jennifer Aniston to split with hubby Justin Theroux?

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston was not expecting to be single again and is reportedly “sad and disappointed” since her marriage with Justin Theroux did not work out. According to Us Weekly, Jen and Justin’s marriage had failed since the latter discovered post-it notes from Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt from when they were still married.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” said a source to the magazine. “Sweet little Post-it’s like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

The source also added that Jen assured him that they weren’t a big deal but Justin apparently wasn’t happy about it. “Justin had moments of insecurity like that,” the source said. Another source, speaking to People magazine said the Aniston believes in love and that she may not date anyone again.

“As for her future, she isn’t a fan of dating and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant. She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But, she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers,” the source was quoted as saying.

Reports mention that Aniston and Theroux tried for many months to make their marriage work. They had reportedly tried therapy and it looked like Justin had given up several months ago. Aniston preferred to live in Los Angeles and tried to adopt Theroux’s New York City lifestyle but it made her unhappy, sources told People magazine.