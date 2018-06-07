Love, Simon gets banned in India, leaving Twitter upset!

Section 377 trended for days and we all know the verdict that was been ruled out. But does it mean that we can’t even witness a movie revolving around the LGBT community? Well, that’s the case. A film called Love Simon has been banned in India. Why? Because of its content that revolves around gays.

Love Simon was supposed to hit the theatres on June 1 but people complained that they could not book the tickets for the film. Later, realisation hit and the news came in. The Central Board Of Film Certification has pushed this film indefinitely, and the decision has been taken by CBFC keeping in mind the content of the film.

Love, Simon which is a box office success abroad, is based on a novel called Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. The coming of age story revolves around a 17-year-boy who comes to terms with his sexuality when he send an email to an anonymous admirer at his school.

Twitter definitely has gone furious over this action of CBFC. Protesting against this decision made by the board, people are demanding the release of this film by using hashtag #ReleaseLoveSimoninIndia.

yall stay releasing toxic cishet movies but when there’s ONE unproblematic, pure, representative movie, yall don’t wanna release it? lgbt people exist too homosexuality isnt ‘against’ your goddamn ‘culture’ #ReleaseLoveSimoninIndia — 𝓼𝓲𝓶𝓲 🎐 (@hheejjn) June 1, 2018

don’t worry if you think this movie will ‘turn’ your child gay. i’ve been watching hollywood movies my whole life and my skin hasn’t ‘turned’ white :)#ReleaseLoveSimoninIndia — bhavi 🏳️‍🌈 (@polychromesoul) June 1, 2018

when hollywood releases sexist, homophobic and misogynistic movies, they don’t give two shits but when we ask for one LGBT movie to be released, india is all like “honey lmao what sorry we can’t hear you” #ReleaseLoveSimonInIndia — devansh 🏳️‍🌈 (@lovedevanshh) June 1, 2018

it’s shameful how a movie that could have a huge impact on the queer folk all over the country has been cancelled while films that promote stalking and violence and harassment are celebrated by the indian media #ReleaseLoveSimonInIndia — anu ¹⁰⁶ (@cloudspml) June 1, 2018

Whether or not this Twitter protest would help the film to release in India, time will tell.