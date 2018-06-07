home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Love, Simon gets banned in India, leaving Twitter upset!

First published: June 07, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Updated: June 07, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Section 377 trended for days and we all know the verdict that was been ruled out. But does it mean that we can’t even witness a movie revolving around the LGBT community? Well, that’s the case. A film called Love Simon has been banned in India. Why? Because of its content that revolves around gays.

Love Simon was supposed to hit the theatres on June 1 but people complained that they could not book the tickets for the film. Later, realisation hit and the news came in. The Central Board Of Film Certification has pushed this film indefinitely, and the decision has been taken by CBFC keeping in mind the content of the film.

Love, Simon which is a box office success abroad, is based on a novel called Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. The coming of age story revolves around a 17-year-boy who comes to terms with his sexuality when he send an email to an anonymous admirer at his school.

Twitter definitely has gone furious over this action of CBFC. Protesting against this decision made by the board, people are demanding the release of this film by using hashtag #ReleaseLoveSimoninIndia.

 

Whether or not this Twitter protest would help the film to release in India, time will tell.

