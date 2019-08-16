Antara Kashyap August 16 2019, 11.56 am August 16 2019, 11.56 am

Taylor Swift is all set to release her seventh studio album Lover on August 23, 2019. With a week left, the singer dropped the title track on Friday and not surprisingly, it hits a lot of nerves. This is her first title track since Red, which came out in 2012. Taylor Swift is known for her title tracks to be the superior among the other tracks in an album, and even though we have just heard four songs from this album, Lover, definitely has the capacity to be the best. This song represents the singer going 'full Taylor' in love, not holding back about what she feels for her lover. In fact, people are speculating if this means Taylor might be engaged to be married.

This song also drops a major hint about her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. After her public relationship with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston failed, Taylor kept her current one tightly under the wraps. We didn't know exactly when the couple started dating, but according to Lover's lyrics, “I've loved you three summers now, honey. And I want them all,” we find out that it is definite that the two have been three years strong. What is great about Lover is that Taylor Swift seems to take us back to her country roots. The singer had reinvented herself as a pop singer with 1989 (which we maintain is her best creation, ever) but with Lover, it seems that she isn't afraid to bring out the old Taylor. The singer is also known to take up the persona of her album, so we are extremely glad that she is happy and in love, unlike her last album Reputation, which was an ode to her low times.

The singer had already given us a hint about the nature of the song with her September Vogue cover shoot photo which she captioned, "My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you," which turned out to be Lover's lyrics.

Check out the photo below: