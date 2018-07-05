Luke Evans joins the cast of World War II flick Midway

Actor Luke Evans has joined the cast of the World War II action flick Midway which stars Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore. He will be essaying the character of Lieutenant Commander Wade McClusky who led a very crucial aerial attack. The attack led to the sinking of Japan’s two fleet carriers in the 1942 Battle of Midway. This attack was executed six months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour.

After the US Navy defeated the Imperial Japanese Navy’s attacking fleet, the damage to the Japanese fleet was so huge that it never returned to recovery and military historians term the battle as a turning point in the war.

Woody Harrelson plays the character of Admiral Chester Nimitz, a commander of the Pacific Fleet in the war. Roland Emmerich, the director is also producing the movie with long-time partner Harald Kloser.

The shooting of the movie is to take place in Montreal with Lionsgate on board to distribute domestically via its Summit Entertainment banner. The movie is being financed by Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited. While Lionsgate is distributing the movie domestically, Bona Film Group will distribute it in China.

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of AGC Studios has sold maximum of the worldwide rights to Midway at the Cannes Film Festival.