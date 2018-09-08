Mac Miller passes away at the age of 26

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead in his Los Angeles residence. The man who was known for reinventing music with his rapping skills apparently died of drug overdose. He had curated songs like Knock knock, Dhang, Smile Back and many others.
The report of his death was first published by TMZ and then his family gave out a statement saying, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26", as quoted by Rolling Stone. His family requested for privacy and shared that "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."
As soon as the news of his death hit online, his friends and fans took to social media to express their grief. One of them is Ed Sheeran who lost his dear friend.
This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were. As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don’t know what else to say. It’s so heartbreaking.
Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg and many others too mourned his death on social media.
Mac Miller's addiction to drugs was also an apparent reason for his break up with Ariana Grande. Through series of tweets, Ariana had shed light on Miller's tryst with substance abuse when they broke up. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," she had tweeted.
Miller had also suffered a DUI arrest in May this year.
May his soul rest in peace.