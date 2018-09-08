Mac Miller passes away at the age of 26

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead in his Los Angeles residence. The man who was known for reinventing music with his rapping skills apparently died of drug overdose. He had curated songs like Knock knock, Dhang, Smile Back and many others.

The report of his death was first published by TMZ and then his family gave out a statement saying, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26", as quoted by Rolling Stone. His family requested for privacy and shared that "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

As soon as the news of his death hit online, his friends and fans took to social media to express their grief. One of them is Ed Sheeran who lost his dear friend.

Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg and many others too mourned his death on social media.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

I’ve been praying for Mac. You wanna see good people make it out of whatever darkness they’re in. It hurts my heart to see this good dude, gone. Just saw him and he made sure he came over to me to say “Hello”. I’ll remember #MacMiller just like this pic. Rest In Paradise, Fam. pic.twitter.com/lNA3KFJ3Yc — Big Boy (@BigBoy) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller's addiction to drugs was also an apparent reason for his break up with Ariana Grande. Through series of tweets, Ariana had shed light on Miller's tryst with substance abuse when they broke up. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," she had tweeted.

Miller had also suffered a DUI arrest in May this year.

May his soul rest in peace.