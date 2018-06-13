Madame Tussauds unveils Ed Sheeran’s wax statue and we are left speechless

We won’t be wrong if we say that Madame Tussauds wax statues are not always impressive. There have been times when Madame Tussauds has gone terribly wrong with the wax statues of the celebrities. But, recently the museum unveiled the wax statue of singer Ed Sheeran, and believe us we are left speechless after having a look at it. The statue looks so real that for once we thought it was Ed Sheeran himself standing there.

The wax statue was unveiled at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, a cat café in the Bethnal Green neighborhood of London. It will be kept there for a week there and later moved to Madame Tussauds London.

The decision of unveiling the statue at a cat café was taken because Ed’s loves cats. So, we can say that this was the purr-fect way to unveil the singer’s statue.

Talking about unveiling the wax statue, Claire Treacy, of Madame Tussauds London said, “We thought it was important to add him. We’ve been getting requests for a long time, literally one a week, saying, ‘When are you going to add Ed?’ So we thought the best time to do it would be when he’s on his mammoth tour and he’s coming to Wembley so this felt like the perfect week.”

Well, we hope that Madame Tussauds make every celebrity’s statue look so perfect.