Madonna and Maluma tie the knot in new 'Medellín' video

April 25 2019

Medellín appears on Madonna's forthcoming studio album "Madame X," set for release on June 14. On Wednesday, the 60-year-old pop star unveiled the visual of her Maluma-assisted single in a live event hosted by MTV. Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, the six-minute video shows Madonna impersonating her eye-patched alter ego Madame X. It opens on the singer kneeling before an altar. "Dear God, how could I trust anyone after years of disappointment and betrayal? How could I not want to run away again and again? Escape. I will never be what society expects me to be," she whispers in a prayer.

The cinematic clip also features Madonna assuming the identity of a cha-cha instructor, seducing Colombian singer Maluma in a passionate one-on-one. The pair is then seen throwing an exuberant wedding celebration -- with Madonna wearing a white wedding dress thirty-five years after her iconic "Like a Virgin" look. Medellín is the lead single from the singer's fourteenth studio album, "Madame X." The record will be the follow-up to 2015's "Rebel Heart."

See the video Medellín below:

Ahead of the album's release on June 14, Madonna and Maluma will perform their collaborative track at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.