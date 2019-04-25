Madonna and Maluma tie the knot in new 'Medellín' video

Medellín appears on Madonna's forthcoming studio album "Madame X," set for release on June 14. On Wednesday, the 60-year-old pop star unveiled the visual of her Maluma-assisted single in a live event hosted by MTV. Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, the six-minute video shows Madonna impersonating her eye-patched alter ego Madame X. It opens on the singer kneeling before an altar. "Dear God, how could I trust anyone after years of disappointment and betrayal? How could I not want to run away again and again? Escape. I will never be what society expects me to be," she whispers in a prayer.
The cinematic clip also features Madonna assuming the identity of a cha-cha instructor, seducing Colombian singer Maluma in a passionate one-on-one. The pair is then seen throwing an exuberant wedding celebration -- with Madonna wearing a white wedding dress thirty-five years after her iconic "Like a Virgin" look. Medellín is the lead single from the singer's fourteenth studio album, "Madame X." The record will be the follow-up to 2015's "Rebel Heart."
See the video Medellín below:
Ahead of the album's release on June 14, Madonna and Maluma will perform their collaborative track at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.