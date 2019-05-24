Madonna and Swae Lee unveil their dramatic Crave video, watch here

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 4.44 pm May 24 2019, 4.44 pm

On Wednesday, unexpected collaborators Madonna and Swae Lee unveiled the evocative visual for Crave. Directed by Nuno Xico, the clip opens on Madonna's alter ego, Madame X, writing out a love letter on a scroll. The song will appear on the pop star's upcoming studio album Madame X, set for release on June 14.

"I am waiting for you. I have always been waiting for you. I'm attracted to danger, I crave it," she says in a voiceover. The singer then attaches it to a flying pigeon, releasing it from the roof of a New York City housing block. The rest of the visual alternates between close-up shots of the two artists dancing in slow motion and dramatic black and white scenes.

Crave is the third single to appear off Madonna's new album, following the Maluma-featuring Medellín and I Rise. Madame X will include several additional collaborations, including with Migos's Quavo and Brazilian pop singer Anitta.

This fall, she will launch a North American tour in support of her upcoming album Madame X. The pop star will be playing multiple shows at small theaters in several American cities, including New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Boston. The tour kicks off on September 12 with a 17-night residency at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.