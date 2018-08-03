Madonna shifts base out of America, and Trump may be the reason

Madonna is one brave woman, who always speaks her heart out. This time she has made another confession, although it’s not as fierce as her past statements. Madonna has revealed the reason behind shifting her base to Portugal from America, and she has indirectly blamed the US President Donald Trump for it. She has implied this during an interview to Vogue Italia.

The pop diva said, “I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute ― as you know, this is not America’s finest hour. Not that leaving America makes anything different or changes anything. I’ve lived in other places; I lived in London for 10 years. I like to put myself in uncomfortable situations and take risks.”

Well, this isn’t the sole reason behind her move, as she states that her 12-year-old son David’s interest in soccer gave her another reason to move out. “I’ve been desperate to get him into the best academies with the best coaches, but the level of football in America is much lower than the rest of the world,” she said adding that, “I saw his frustration, and I also felt it was a good time.” She confessed that she had been contemplating between Barcelona, Turin and Lisbon before she finally made her decision to move to Portugal.