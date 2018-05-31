Maleficent 2: Disney releases the first look of Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning

In the year 2014, Disney came up with a dark take on the fairytale of Sleeping Beauty. Starring Angelina Jolie as Maleficent, it flipped the coin as it showed the fairytale from the perspective of the witch who had been termed evil for long. And now, four years after the first part, Disney is all set to treat us with a second part, with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprising their roles of Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively.

Disney took to social media to reveal the first looks of both the actors, today. Elle too took to her account to reveal the same. Here it is.

Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2 A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 29, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

We are really intrigued to delve into the second chapter, after the unexpected yet beautiful ending of the first part. The first part had received mixed reviews from the critics, owing to the twisted ending which bore too much resemblance to Disney’s Frozen. It broke stereotypes, but not in an unexpected way, according to the critics.

Well, let’s see what more twists the story of Sleeping Beauty holds for us, in the second instalment. Disney is of late giving twists to its older fairytales and even remaking them in live action. Some of the highly successful ones are Cinderella (2015) and Beauty & The Beast (2017).