"Don't ruin my morning."Maleficent isn't messing around in the sequel to the 2014 film. The new trailer shows how the Mistress of Evil's surrogate daughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) has found true love with Prince Philip (now Harris Dickinson), with her lover proposing to her. Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) is not pleased, however, as she fears to lose her "Beastly" to her new life as Philip's wife. And she seems right too, as she meets Philip's mother Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), who is intent on becoming a new mother to Aurora, who will soon be a queen herself. As she opposes the match, the personal conflict turns into outright war, with Aurora stuck in the middle.

Here, take a look at its official trailer:

While the first film tackled the origins of Maleficent, this new installment looks set to take her journey into darkness to all new heights. It's another showstopping trailer for a Disney live-action reimagining of classic animation, hot off the heels of yesterday's stunning Mulan trailer. The Mickey Mouse studio is really firing on all cylinders.

The new Maleficent film also stars Sam Riley return as Maleficent's minion Diaval, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay as Ingrith's husband King John, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the three fairies played by Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. This must be the season of the witch.