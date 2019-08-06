Angelina Jolie is an amazing actress, who never fails to amaze when it comes to appearances. If there's one thing that has definitely added to her fan base, it is her role as Maleficent in Disney's film with the same name. On Tuesday, her her fans were in for a treat, as they were rewarded with a new poster from the upcoming sequel titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It also gives us a first look at some of the other characters returning or joining the franchise. The film is set to release on October 18.
Check out the new poster of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil:
Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18th!
A major part of the poster is dedicated to Angelina Jolie's character with her big, black horns. The poster also includes Elle Fanning as the soon-to-be-queen Aurora and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith. At the time of Pfeiffer's casting, it was revealed that she will be playing the role of an evil queen. We also get a glimpse of Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip. Brenton Thwaites portrayed the character in the previous film but could not reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts. In the corner, we can see Ed Skrein. Skrein has been reported to be playing the main antagonist of the film. His look in the poster with the massive horns resembling Maleficent's suggests that the two characters may be closely connected. Chiwetel Ejiofor can also be seen in the poster though his role remains unspecified.
Check out the trailer of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil:
Disney's official released synopsis stated that the sequel would pick up several years after the previous film. It will explore the complex relationship between Maleficent and Aurora as they face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and its creatures. On the other hand, as you can see the film's teaser released by Disney had fans scratching their heads. This is because in the trailer we get to see Maleficent embracing her evil side making it more confusing to understand which side she actually is on. A handful of fans have speculated that the Mistress of Evil in the title refers to Queen Ingrith and not Maleficent. Oh well, we'll get all our answers on October 18 when the film hits theaters.Read More