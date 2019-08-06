Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 2.25 pm August 06 2019, 2.25 pm

Angelina Jolie is an amazing actress, who never fails to amaze when it comes to appearances. If there's one thing that has definitely added to her fan base, it is her role as Maleficent in Disney's film with the same name. On Tuesday, her her fans were in for a treat, as they were rewarded with a new poster from the upcoming sequel titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It also gives us a first look at some of the other characters returning or joining the franchise. The film is set to release on October 18.

Check out the new poster of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil:

A major part of the poster is dedicated to Angelina Jolie's character with her big, black horns. The poster also includes Elle Fanning as the soon-to-be-queen Aurora and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith. At the time of Pfeiffer's casting, it was revealed that she will be playing the role of an evil queen. We also get a glimpse of Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip. Brenton Thwaites portrayed the character in the previous film but could not reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts. In the corner, we can see Ed Skrein. Skrein has been reported to be playing the main antagonist of the film. His look in the poster with the massive horns resembling Maleficent's suggests that the two characters may be closely connected. Chiwetel Ejiofor can also be seen in the poster though his role remains unspecified.

Check out the trailer of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: