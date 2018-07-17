Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep kisses gay icon Cher

They may be mother and daughter on screen, but Cher and Meryl Streep were getting very close at the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Cher makes her debut in the ABBA musical film sequel as Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Streep’s character.

But the two stars sashayed hand in hand at the film’s premiere, which took place at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, last night. Posing together on the red carpet, Streep gave the gay icon a peck on the cheek before Cher reciprocated with a kiss on the lips! And we certainly ooh la la as the red carpet blazed with their chemistry.

The three-time Academy Award-winning actress and the veteran singer have earlier worked together in 1983’s Silkwood and are reuniting on screen for the upcoming musical. The kiss surely sparked a bevy of reactions from the fans who went squealing. “Cher and Meryl kissing is all I needed,” one fan reacted on social media to the pair’s kiss. Another commented: “Meryl and Cher officially broke the Internet.”

While Streep wore a royal blue gown paired with silver hoops for the occasion, Cher oozed rock glamour in an all-black ensemble as she styled her black hair into voluminous curls. They were joined by other cast members, including Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies, as well as ABBA band member Benny Andersson, at the premiere.

Whatsover, we loved the lip-lock moment and how!