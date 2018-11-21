Margot Robbie discloses the official title of Quinn's spinoff and it's way too long!

Hollywood actress, Margot Robbie who played the iconic character of Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad, has just given her fans a reason to rejoice! The actress took to her social media and has reportedly revealed the full title of her upcoming flick. Well, as if Birds Of Prey was not enough, the film’s name is - Birds Of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Whoa! That's quite long but intriguing.

The actress shared a glimpse of Bird Of Prey’s script with the whole title doodled on it. The movie is a spinoff to Margie’s character of Harley Quinn from her film Suicide Squad.

According to the reports, the spinoff will revolve around a girl gang who are on a mission to take over a bad guy from the Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Apart from Margot Robbie, the film will star Elizabeth Winstead as a huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as the black canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Vasco as Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor will be seen reprising the role of Batman villain Black Mask in the film. The film is being helmed by Cathy Yan and will hit the big screens in February 2010. We can’t wait!