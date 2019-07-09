Antara Kashyap July 09 2019, 12.14 am July 09 2019, 12.14 am

Mariah Carey might be the absolute queen of pop but, now, the Always Be My Baby singer can add another jewel to her crown. Carey just won the internet by her amazing take on the Bottle Cap Challenge. The Bottle Cap challenge is a new viral trend where a person tries to unscrew a bottle's cap without knocking the bottle over. The challenge was started by MMA fighter Max Halloway and quickly gained momentum when John Mayer and Jason Statham did it. Even Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tiger Shroff, were quick to jump onto the bandwagon. Now, Mariah Carey has proved that she is the ultimate queen of this challenge by unscrewing the bottle... only through her vocals!

In a video tweeted by the singer, she is seen singing an incredibly high note. The effect of the note is so drastic that the cap of the bottle goes flying! She wrote a simple "Challenge Accepted" as the caption. Her crazy skill has made Twitter lose their minds. The people are now convinced that every other celebrity should stop because it is now very hard to beat her!

Check out the post below:

Also while we're at it, Check out some of the funniest Twitter reaction to the singer's video:

Mariah: *does #bottletopchallange in good old Mariah fashion* The bottle top: pic.twitter.com/hb2ikQjEVX — PROCEED WITH #CAUTION⚠️ (@iseeyouupthere) July 7, 2019