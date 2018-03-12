Mark and Jay Duplass sign four-movie deal with Netflix

Mark and Jay Duplass, the duo gave us hilarious indie films such as Safety Not Guaranteed with Aubrey Plaza, and the notable and ground-breaking Tangerine, which was all shot on an iPhone. Now the brothers have accepted a four-picture deal with Netflix. The brother duo also tried their hand at acting, with Mark Duplass recently appearing in the forthcoming Charlize Theron starrer Tully.

The Duplass brothers have accepted Netflix’s four-picture deal, with their first project, starring Ray Romano being released later this year. The untitled Ray Romano film is being described as a “bittersweet bromance about friendship, mortality, and made-up sports,” as per Netflix. However, this deal is not the beginning of the beautiful friendship already existing between Netflix and the Duplass brothers. In 2015, the duo signed movies that included Blue Jay with Sarah Paulson, Take Me with Taylor Schilling, Creep 2, and the forthcoming Duck Butter and Outside In with Edie Falco.

According to the Duplass brothers, “Turns out when you make films for Netflix, millions of people all over the world watch them. This is not a terrible thing for an independent filmmaker. As Netflix continues to grow and develop new ways to reach viewers, we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow our partnership.”