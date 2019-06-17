Debanu Das June 17 2019, 9.31 am June 17 2019, 9.31 am

As Father’s Day took over the planet, celebrities, businessmen, and sons and daughters wished their best to their dads. However, one person was left out from the list and fans clamoured for his son to wish the man a Happy Father’s Day. Darth Vader, one of the most iconic villains in the history of film, is also a dad. He may have been a bit unorthodox in his methods but he did give the world Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

A number of Vader fans clamoured to Mark Hamill, the actor who plays Luke in the Star Wars films, to wish his ‘dad’ a Happy Father’s Day or Vader Day. After observing the complaints Hamill gave in and wished all the various dads that helped make Vader into who he is, a terrifying, yet classic villain who’ll surely never be forgotten.

I am your father, Luke

For those complaining I'm neglecting a certain someone:

Wishing a #HappyVadersDay to all my various Dads!

1-David Prowse IS Darth Vader

2-James Earl Jones IS his voice

3-Sebastian Shaw IS Vader unmasked

4-Bob Anderson IS his Stunt Double#AlsoJakeAndHayden Your loving son, Luke❤️ pic.twitter.com/qTMW8y51vf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 16, 2019

Hamill penned his tweet as Luke, thanking David Prowse for being Darth Vader, James Earl Jones for lending his voice, Sebastian Shaw for being the face of Vader when he is unmasked, and finally Bob Anderson for being the stunt double. He also thanked Jake and Hayden, though he didn’t specify their roles. Hamill attached a couple of photos of the people he named in his tweet.