Mark Ruffalo and Common lambaste Trump in a video, Leonardo DiCaprio shares

Remember the audio clip of a child crying, who was being separated from his mother? How, the voice pierced our hearts and how people across the US and in other nations came forward and criticised the heartless policy which has led to families being torn apart and kids being kept in cage-esque places. While many from Hollywood are actively speaking up on the matter, now, Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a video by advocacy group We Stand United. It features actor Mark Ruffalo and rapper Common, and surely, the video has hit the mark.

The video that Leonardo has shared is a snippet of the video. The original video is three-and-half minute long and apart from Mark and Common, it features distraught parents and children at the US border, humanitarian workers describing the conditions they are facing, and also includes footage of a mother being reunited with her kid. Well, Ruffalo has been active in protesting the administration’s actions since Trump’s inauguration.

Mark Ruffalo and Common Speak Out on Humanitarian Crisis at Border from Article 19 Films on Vimeo.

Trump administration has stated that 1,800 children, 5 years and older have been reunited with parents before the July 26 deadline. However, the officials have stated about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported.

This is a heartbreaking situation. However, it is indeed a good thing to see stars, who have such audience to command, standing up and speaking about it.