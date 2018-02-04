Mark Ruffalo makes his final exit from the Avengers: Infinity War set

Mark Ruffalo joined The Avengers in 2012 as Bruce Banner aka the Incredible Hulk and became a part of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor shared a picture that indicated it’s the final image from the sets of the upcoming ensemble film Avengers: Infinity War. The image shared on Reddit shows him in a motion-capture suit carrying a giant bindle in hand and captures a smiling moment from his last day at work.

According to Comic Book Resources, Ruffalo had earlier said that his last franchise movie Thor: Ragnarok began a story arc for the Hulk that will spread across three movies. Now that the Hulk has appeared both in Infinity War and its still-untitled sequel, this photo may suggest that the Green Scar will attempt to escape the chaos of the world one more time.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this movie is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, the movie boasts of an outstanding ensemble cast. Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War also stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to confront Thanos, who is out to collect the Infinity Stones. The film will hit the silver screen on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther which opens in theaters on February 16 and Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. While Captain Marvel releases on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie will debut on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will open on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020. MCU fans have to embrace themselves for the Marvel's Phase 4 shower!