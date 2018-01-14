Mark Wahlberg to donate $1.5 million to Times Up campaign over gender pay gap issue

In the wake of the recent public outcry over the Hollywood pay gap that surrounded the reshoots of All the Money in the World, lead actor Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor are donating a total sum of $2 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

According to a statement provided by WME spokesperson Marie Sheehy, Wahlberg has pledged his $1.5 million fee (the extra amount he made) and WME has donated $500,000. Both donations will be made in Wahlberg’s co-star, Michelle Williams’ name.

Wahlberg explained his decision on Saturday when the announcement was made and said, “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

WME also said the conversation over the pay discrepancy is "a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution," the company's statement read.

Williams was paid an $80 per day totaling less than $1,000 for the reshoots while Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million which accounts to Williams being paid less than one-tenth of 1% of her male co-star.

Finally breaking her silence on the issue, Williams said in a statement, "My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

The issue of gender pay gap has been a dinner table conversation for quite some time now and this incident helped bring it to the forefront. It is a good move but is it ‘charity’ what the female co-stars are looking for? How will this go on to help the cause of gender pay gap? This incident helped bring forward some long standing questions and will hopefully be answered soon.