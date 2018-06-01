Maroon 5's Girls Like You just gave us the ultimate superwomen squad

The Los Angeles-based famous band Maroon 5 has given some fab videos over the past two decades and they’ve managed to rope in some amazing bunch of models and actresses. This time, they’re back with another kickass song called Girls Like You and the best part of the song is the multitude of women celebs who leave you spoilt for choice.

Honestly speaking, when the video starts off with Camilla Cabello, you don’t know what awaits you and as the song progresses, we see a whole bunch of women achievers, from different walks of life slaying it completely. Right from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Olympic soccer star Alex Morgan, activist Jackie Fielder to Rita Ora, you’re literally going to be in a daze with the superwomen strutting themselves like crazy singing along Girls Like You.

While the song isn’t exactly the women empowerment kinda ones, it does pay a tribute to all the inspiring women and who better than these feisty, ambitious girls to pull it off?!

The lyrics of the song speak of a guy wanting to spend some good fun times with a girl and more than the lyrics we’re in love with the whole vibe of the song.

Watch the video here: