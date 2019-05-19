Marshmello will have a productive year ahead, predict the stars!

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 2.30 pm May 19 2019, 2.30 pm

Christopher Comstock aka Marshmello has shaken the world with his world-class talent of being a record producer and DJ in recent times. With his groovy tracks and music genre affiliated with future bass, electronic, future bounce, trap, and progressive house, this new-age musician has proven his name to be one of its kind. The little master celebrates his birthday on May 19 and will turn 27 this year!

Marshmello started off by doing remixes of his favorite DJ's like Jack U and DJ Zedd. There was no stopping this monster from there onwards, as he went on to produce massive songs like Silence, Wolves, Friends, Happier, Chasing Colors, Twinbow, Moving On and many more to establish his place in the world of DJs and Record Producers. His debut single was released in the year January 2016 and his debut single called "Keep It Mello," saw huge success. Not only does he have several songs which are certified multi-platinum in many countries, but he has also been recognized as the World's 8th highest paid DJ by Forbes in the year 2017! Whoa, he is on fire!

Astrological Observations:

The music producer will be more productive and efficient during this year, which will boost his performance. He will do his work to the best of his abilities and his creative endeavours, which, in turn, will bring a lot of success. Thus he will be in the limelight and the news for all the good reasons. The transiting Jupiter also indicates that he would be busy working on some innovative ideas, which shows a higher purpose. He will be able to attract the attention of critics as well. This phase also shows some good financial gains for him apart from expecting some interesting projects from him this year, which will be successful, particularly during the last quarter of this year in 2019. He might as well win an international award and recognition after November 2019, where he could get some public acclaim for his work.

The transiting Jupiter will be favourable for him. The aspect of Jupiter may give him a strong desire to share his life with someone. His collaboration with other artists will also bring success as this is a conducive year to partnering and winning public approval. Now, he may prefer being in a relationship over being alone. Also, the year will remain conducive for negotiations and contractual agreements. A partner from a different background is likely to expand his horizon, and this year may also help him to absolve from some difficult partnership. However, the transiting Saturn indicates that he will have to be ready at making compromises, finding a middle ground, and negotiating as some legal issues or challenging relationship problems can surface this year for this swagger musician.

As he is passing through a difficult phase of Saturn, he will require to spend more time in re-organizing his personal and professional affairs. Unforeseen problems or expenses may suddenly come up as well. Saturn's transit might affect the way he communicates, and hence, there are chances of misunderstandings in his personal and professional relationships. He may have a lot more responsibilities to handle this year because, at times, he may feel somewhat blocked. He will require to be careful to double check all the deals in details too. Lack of proper communication can cause many problems. So, he will need to prepare himself for meaningful dialogue and adjustments while dealing with others, says Ganesha.

We hope that this one hell of a musician makes it bigger with time and age!