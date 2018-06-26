Marvel Cinematic Universe to introduce LGBTQ characters!

The lack of LGBTQ characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been criticised for long. But that will soon be a thing of the past. After releasing 19 superhero movies, change is finally here! Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige revealed that two new LGBTQ characters will now be featured in MCU’s future films.

When asked who the LGBT characters would be, Feige said, "Both (characters) you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen."

As reported by The Playlist, one of those characters will likely be Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). The assumptions occurs because she had a scene in Thor: Ragnarok (which was edited out later) explicitly revealing the character's romantic relationship with another woman.

Additionally, in an interview with The Playlist last year, Ragnarok director Taika Waititi jokingly said, “I would say Valkyrie is try-sexual. She will try it on anyone”. And then further said straightforwardly, "I think there is reference to that in the comic as well that Valkyrie is bi."

Thompson herself declared on Twitter last year that her character in Thor: Ragnarok was a bisexual one.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

Chances are high that Valkyrie will return in MCU movies since one of the directors of Infinity War confirmed that Valkyrie survived Thanos' seizing of the Asgardian ship.