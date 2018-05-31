Marvel clears the 'symbiote' pronunciation confusion in its own style

The trailer of Sony’s Venom led to a series of debates. It showed one of the stars, Jenny Slate, mispronouncing the word symbiote as ‘sym-BYE-ote’ instead of ‘sym-BEE-ote. The whole confusion caused a lot of people to take to Twitter to debate what the actual pronunciation is. But amidst the heated up environment, Marvel had its own way to clarify the confusion. How? Let’s have a look.

In the recent issue of Amazing Spider-Man, J Jonah Jameson appears to settle the debate while speaking to Eddie Brock, aka Venom. Post Spider-Man’s battle with Red Goblin, Jameson decides to phone Eddie Brock to seek help. During the call, Jameson asks for Mr. Sym. He then mocks Brock’s pseudonym, asking him if his first name matches. He asks specifically if his first name is ‘BEE-yote’ and not ‘BYE-ote, mentioning that this is how the Marvel characters pronounce the word. What else could be a cooler way?

Of course now one could argue that this is just Jameson’s pronunciation and it doesn’t prove to be the actual pronunciation. But Jameson was the editor of a big New York City newspaper that probably covered ‘symbiotes’ the maximum of times. And also he’s the one to actually have friends who have worn a symbiote.

Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams, is expected to hit cinemas on October 5.