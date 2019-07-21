Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 2.28 pm July 21 2019, 2.28 pm

After Avengers: Endgame, the future of Marvel was uncertain for fans worldwide, as some of our beloved characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow bid goodbye. Endgame was also the last film were the original 6, along with the newer Avengers were spotted together. Spider-Man: Far From Home was the last film in Marvel's Phase 3, called the Infinity Saga but it did not give as many answers to what the future held for the Avengers. The San Diego Comic-Con that happened over Friday and Saturday saw the Hall H Panel by Marvel, where makers revealed a string of high profile projects that will constitute Marvel Phase 4.

We have combined a list of these projects that were revealed at SDCC and explain the track at which phase 3 left us.

The Eternals

The producers first revealed a new project called The Eternals, a film based on the comics by Jack Kirby about God-like Mutants who were created to be defenders of the Earth. The Eternals were also supposed to be the catalyst that started human life on earth. The Eternals will finally get their own feature film in 2020. The star cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

This is one of the most exciting projects revealed by Marvel. This series will now give answers to what the future holds for the Cap-Fam, i.e. the heroes featured in the Captain America movies. We last saw that Captain America went back in time to live his life with Peggy, the SHIELD Agent he was in love with before he crashed and spent 70 years unconscious in ice. We also saw that he passed on the Captain America shield to The Falcon or Sam Wilson, his friend. This show will take on the life of The Falcon and his adventures as the new Captain America as well as the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes who was Steve Rogers' friend and a brainwashed HYDRA assassin. The titular roles will be played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively.

Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Shang Chi is a character in the Marvel Comics created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. The character is a master in Kung fu and other weaponry. He also then gains powers to make multiple clones out of himself and joins the Avengers according to the comics. The role of Shang Chi will be played by Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu.

WandaVision

Marvel has announced a series on the life of Vision and Wanda, superheroes that first appeared in Avengers: The Age of Ultron. Wanda who is also known as the Scarlet Witch is the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe according to the comics. Her character also falls in love with Vision, a robot created by Tony Stark using the Mind Stone. Wanda gets dusted off during Infinity war but comes back during Endgame. Vision, however, gets killed by Thanos for the Mind Stone. Hence it will be very important to see if Vision comes back or it is a prequel of their adventures before Infinity War.

Loki

Another very important series announced at Hall H is Loki based on the god of mischief and Thor's brother. Loki was killed by Thanos at Infinity war as well but was seen escaping with the Tessaract at an alternate timeline when Avengers travelled back in time during Endgame. Let us see if Loki is really alive or it is also a prequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch will revive his role as the wizard in this film. It will be directed by Scott Derrickson, the director of doctor strange. Elizabeth Olsen will also be playing an important role.

What If...?

What If...? Will be the first animated movie produced by the Marvel studios. Jeffery Wright will play the role of the watcher. Many Marvel actors are also going to return as voice talent. We wonder if Iron Man will be back?

Hawkeye

The SHIELD agent, sharpshooter and original Avenger will return with his very own series. We last saw that Hawkeye had retired? Will this be an Endgame prequel or will Clint Barton be back in action? Jeremy Renner will reprise his iconic role.

Thor Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise. Natalie Portman will be back as Jane and Tessa Thompson Valkyrie. Taika Waititi will be back as the director after Thor: Ragnarok. We last saw a fat Thor riding off with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Will that team make an appearance too?

Blade

Blade will be rebooted after 17 years since the last film Blade II released in 2002. The iconic role of the (half-human, half-vampire) vampire hunter will be played by Mahershala Ali.

Black Widow

Saving the best for the last! Marvel finally announced that they will be releasing Black Widow in May 2020. SHIELD Agent and deadly assassin Natasha Romanoff will finally get the due respect she deserves. We know that Natasha Sacrificed herself to bring the dead Avengers back. Even though reports are pretty strong that the film will be a prequel, we can always hope, right?