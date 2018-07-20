Marvel plans a digital initiative, to unveil new Jessica Jones comics

Marvel Entertainment is kicking off a brand new line of digital comics known as Marvel Digital originals. The lineup will feature a bunch of characters that are currently a hit on television. Director Nick Lowe told IGN that there’s a big section of audience who is active not just on Netflix but also on ABC, Freeform, Hulu and they experience the characters digitally. The company noted that characters such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist were some of their biggest sellers in the marketplace.

“That was the inspiration for the Kaare Andrews/Afu Chan's Iron Fists digital strategy and this next big step for us," director Nick Lowe told the website. "We looked at the velocity of many of the digital release programs of our television shows and thought twice-the-content might fit the bill here too," added Lowe.

According to the report, the digital line of comics will be different from the printed editions. While comics published in print have 20 pages, the digital versions will include 40. The first comic to be launched under the MDO banner is Jessica Jones, written by Kelly Thompson. Mattia de Lulis is credited with the artwork.

Here’s the synopsis of Jessica Jones #1:

BLIND SPOT Part 1! Jessica Jones was once the costumed super hero known as Jewel. She sucked at it. Now she’s a private investigator at her own firm, Alias Investigations. She sucks less at that. With the Purple Man gone, her relationship with her husband, Luke Cage, and their daughter, Danielle, is better than ever. But her past always comes knocking, and when a woman whose case she fumbled winds up dead on her office floor, Jessica goes from private investigator to prime suspect. Can she find the real killer and clear her name? A DOUBLE-SIZED Marvel Digital Original you don't want to miss!