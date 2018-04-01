Marvel releases 5 new Avengers: Infinity War posters, misses out two important characters

We’re still a month away from the launch of Avengers: Infinity War but Marvel is making sure the fan following doesn’t die down. As a result, the studio has been releasing a number of spoilers and this time they’ve come up with some new posters. Though the posters might seem like random artwork used to keep up the hype, fans know that it’s more than that. Many believe them to have a connection with the Infinity stones.

The posters show 23 Marvel superheroes including Avengers' Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Hawkeye and Thanos are missing though. However, the Russo Brothers changed the cover picture of their official Facebook page into a fan art created by Boss Logic. This image shows a photoshopped version of an older Infinity War poster, where Hawkeye has replaced all the other characters and Thanos is featured in a large pic.

The new range of posters do not feature Thanos, focusing mainly on the superheroes. The five posters seem to tease the five Infinity stones which were revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The posters have been designed keeping in mind the colours of the Infinity stones. The superheroes are getting together to put all the stones out of the reach of Thanos, to protect the earth.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.