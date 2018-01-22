Marvel releases Black Panther trailer in Hindi; ropes in Baahubali writer Manoj Muntashir for dialogues

2018 will be the tenth year since Marvel began its cinematic universe with Iron Man. If there is one thing that Marvel has managed to keep steady, it is the ever-increasing excitement it induces with the introduction of every new superhero in the Marvel cinematic universe. The comic giants are set to launch The Black Panther, the king of Wakanda and an Avenger in 2018.

While it is true that a film is best enjoyed in the language it is released, the Marvel fan base far exceeds the number of English speaking audience. For all the fans in India who would prefer to watch the movie in Hindi, well here’s some good news. Marvel has launched the Black Panther trailer in Hindi and the dialogues are surely worth listening. Marvel hired none other than Manoj Muntashir for the job. Muntashir had written the Hindi dialogues of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Both the movies dominated the box office and are known for some memorable dialogues. Hopefully, Muntashir will continue his success streak.

On the film front, T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman will return home to the isolated and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as king after the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars actors Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o donning the Marvel costume. If rumours are to be believed, the last infinity stone – the Soul Stone will also be revealed in the film.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018 and will be the final build up before the epic war of the world in Avengers: Infinity wars. ​