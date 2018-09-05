Marvel teases relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy comic books

Marvel Entertainment recently teased a relaunch of the Guardians of Galaxy comic book series. According to Hollywood Reporter, this could be quite a different approach to the story than what fans may be expecting. To remind you, it has been only nine months since the previous comic series had ended.

On September 1, Marvel released a teaser image along with the tag #WhoAreTheGuardians. The image shows all of the characters of the franchise huddled together as if for a group picture. Interestingly, it also includes characters who were never a part of the Guardians group such as Beta Ray Rill, the Imperial Guard, the Starjammers and Cosmic Ghost Rider. The Cosmic Ghost Rider is mashup of Ghost Rider and the Punisher which has reportedly become very popular among fans.

The image is a teaser for the new comic series set for January 2019 launch. It will be written by Donny Gates, who recently tweeted that he is ‘excited’ for some ‘insane plans.’

Oh hey. If you haven’t heard...



My buddy @GeoffShaw12 and I are going to relaunch GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY in January! We are so excited and we have some *insane* plans! We hope you’ll join us in January!#WhoAreTheGuardians https://t.co/txxaPpyCKX — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) September 4, 2018

After the previous comic series ended, each of the characters made appearances at Infinity Wars, a comic book miniseries. In Infinity Wars, the team is shown to go against each other over the possession of the Infinity Stones and is scheduled to end in December.