Marvel’s Black Widow finally has a director and Scarlett Johansson has got her back

A Black Window film from Marvel has been on the cards for a long time and now, after almost a year of its announcement, the makers have found a director for the flick. Cate Shortland, an Australian filmmaker known for her work in Lore has been signed up to direct Black Widow, reports the Hollywood Reporter. The action film will star Scarlett Johansson as agent Romanoff.

Marvel had reportedly met with 70 directors before narrowing it down to Shortland. THR reports that the studio was looking for a female filmmaker as their priority but when they ran out of options, they started reviewing male directors as well.

The shortlist included Amma Asante, Melanie Laurent, Kimberly Peirce and Maggie Betts, besides Shortland. But Shortland had an ace up her sleeve as Scarlett Johansson loved her drama, Lore, and had personally recommended her to direct Black Widow, reports Canberra Times.

Black Widow is rumoured to be set before the events of the first Avengers film. Johansson will take up the role of Russia spy who later becomes a superhero. Marvel’s other upcoming superhero film is Captain Marvel, which is scheduled to release on March 8, 2019.