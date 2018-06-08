Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series is connected to the Cinematic Universe

Cloak & Dagger might be the first Marvel live-action series which is set to air on Freeform. It will also be connected to Marvel’s universe, which includes the MCU. There has been much speculation about how the series can connect with Marvel’s other productions. Cloak & Dagger is being aired on a different network than other Marvel shows.

Joe Pokaski, executive producer, told TVLine that the characters in Cloak & Dagger were from the official series of the MCU. Though it is part of the franchise, he added that he is “not allowed to talk about the timing in terms of Infinity War."

When asked about how the series will connect with other properties Pokaski said there are already talks about crossovers.

"We've had some exciting conversations about how we could artfully cross Tandy and Tyrone over [to other Marvel properties]," he explained. "The beauty of these two is that they can show up anywhere [and it makes sense]," he told media outlets. Pokaski even added that Cloak & Dagger will have several Easter eggs in the first season.