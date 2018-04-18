Marvel’s legacy video that will leave you emotional

Marvel fans have stuck to the franchise through thick and thin. They made sure to laugh at all the jokes, roar in support of Iron Man when he knocked down the big baddie, and shed tears for all those emotional sequences. In a new video released by Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company took its fans back to 2008, when Iron Man was released.

The video shows how the lives of everyone connected to the studio has changed in all these years. The emotional clip, lasting a little over four minutes, comes right before the release of its biggest film titled Avengers: Infinity War. The video also shows details of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in to being and went on to become one of the biggest superhero franchises in Hollywood.

Marvel Studios made its debut in the filming business with Iron Man in 2008. The clip shows Robert Downey Jr and director Jon Favreau revealing their concerns on whether or not the audience will accept superheroes from Marvel’s comics on the silver screen. Their fears were put to rest after the release of Iron Man which was very well received by the audience.

Chris Evans who plays Captain America revealed that the team had faith in Kevin Feige. The team knew that Feige would put all efforts necessary to pull out a stunner. All the stars who featured in the video lauded Feige’s vision and work.

In the last 10 years, we had come across numerous Marvel characters who have entertained us, and they’ve been good additions to Marvel’s collection. The video stars just about all the leading actors from Marvel including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Olsen.