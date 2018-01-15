Master of None star Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct accusations

Comedian Aziz Ansari responded to the sexual misconduct accusation made by a woman who he met last year at an Emmy Awards after-party. The Master of None creator and star was accused by a 23-year-old woman of allegedly taking advantage of her after they went on a date in September 2017. She claims to have had the worst night of her life when she went on a date with him.

Ansari said in a statement on Sunday, January 14, that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment which he believed to be consensual.

The woman, Known by the pseudonym 'Grace' and identified as a 23-year-old photographer, in an interview with Babe.net said that she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a Time’s Up pin while accepting a Golden Globe on January 7.

Ansari gave a statement to USA Today about the said allegations which said that he had taken some time to process the accusations and had later reached out to the woman and apologised for the hurt he had caused.

The actor-writer’s statement read, “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”