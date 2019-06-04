Antara Kashyap June 04 2019, 5.19 pm June 04 2019, 5.19 pm

Academy Award-winning actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon are all set to appear on the silver screen with Ford Vs Ferrari, a film that follows the 24 hours of the 1966 Le Mans Race when Ford set out to finally beat Ferrari. The film will be directed by Logan and Knight and Day director James Mangold. The highly anticipated film was set to be released in summer 2019 but got pushed back to November 2019 to position itself better for the award season. The trailer for the highly anticipated film dropped on Monday and got everyone talking about how promising it looked.

Matt Damon plays the role of the automobile visionary Carroll Shelby who is asked by Henri Ford II (played by Tracy Letts) to go to war by designing a vehicle that can beat Ferrari's Prancing Horse. Christian Bale plays the legendary race car driver and engineer Ken Miles, who along with Damon's Shelby creates a Ford GT40 from the scratch. There are so many memorable moments in the trailer; when Lee Lacocca (John Bernthal) asks Shelby how Ford can beat Ferrari in the race and Shelby says it is something money can't buy. He goes on to say they need “a pure racer behind the wheel”, i.e Bale's character Miles. The scene where Shelby takes Henry Ford II for a ride and the latter has a breakdown because the GT40 was too fast is another moment that stands out. However, the most iconic moment of the trailer is when Carroll Shelby calls Ken Miles a puppy and it is inter-cut with a scene of Christian Bale punching Matt Damon right on his face.

The car race sequences along with the energetic soundtrack which features the iconic 1969 song Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones, makes the audience wanting more. Films based on real-life events in history have the disadvantage of people knowing what actually happened and hence they need something that makes the audience want to watch the film. Ford Vs Ferrari faces the same problem but overcomes it by assembling a stellar star cast, amazing cinematography and a gripping narrative for the trailer itself.