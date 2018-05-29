Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have FINALLY decided their Honeymoon location?

The jitters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding were felt by the entire world. All of us were glued to our screens when the two exchanged their wedding vows and what a moment it was. And now, we all are excited to see pictures from their honeymoon.

From the time the two got married, we have been speculating about their honeymoon destination. Earlier reports had it that the couple will head to African locales to spend their honeymoon but looks like there is a change of plan. A latest report in TMZ states that Harry and Markle are now planning to head to Canada for honeymoon. Quite close to their homeland, huh!

Looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in no mood to travel too far. Reports suggest they may travel to Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and shall stay at the 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin aka The Royal Retreat. It is considered to be the Canadian Paradise located amidst Jasper National Park.

Reports further state that both, Canadian as well as the British security services, would be involved in giving the Duke and Duchess a safe honeymoon.

Ohh...how we simply can’t keep calm to see their lovely honeymoon pictures. The royal wedding was such a lovable moment and we are sure their honeymoon pictures will follow the same suite.