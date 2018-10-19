Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stroll on the iconic Bondi beach

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were papped having a gala time at a beach in Sydney. The royals who made it public on Monday that they are expecting their first child, flagged the fourth day of their ongoing Australian tour with a visit to one of the iconic beaches; Bondi beach.
Talking about their beach style, both in leis, Meghan chose a stripe themed strappy dress and on the other hand hubby Harry was all about being casual. The couple looked happy and gathered hell lot of crowd when they arrived at the beach. Reportedly, the momma and papa to be met a community surfing group called OneWave, whose main aim is to raise awareness about mental health. For the uninitiated, Prince Harry cares about the mental health issue, as he himself went under a lot of mental trauma following the death of his mother when he was 12.
As per reports, the couple arrived at the beach wearing footwear but it was Prince who went barefoot in the water, followed by Meghan handing her espadrilles to her husband. Aww.. they make for such a cute couple. Long live Duke and Duchess, we all love you!
