Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stroll on the iconic Bondi beach

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were papped having a gala time at a beach in Sydney. The royals who made it public on Monday that they are expecting their first child, flagged the fourth day of their ongoing Australian tour with a visit to one of the iconic beaches; Bondi beach.

🏄‍♀️🏄 Thank you to everyone at Bondi Beach that came out to greet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Fluro Friday! #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/lE5Upp52uI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Founded at Bondi Beach in 2013, the OneWave community has now spread to more than 100 beaches in over 20 countries, giving 10,000 people the chance to speak openly about mental health. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/SZu6O38ONY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Talking about their beach style, both in leis, Meghan chose a stripe themed strappy dress and on the other hand hubby Harry was all about being casual. The couple looked happy and gathered hell lot of crowd when they arrived at the beach. Reportedly, the momma and papa to be met a community surfing group called OneWave, whose main aim is to raise awareness about mental health. For the uninitiated, Prince Harry cares about the mental health issue, as he himself went under a lot of mental trauma following the death of his mother when he was 12.

☮ Joining the ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’ at Bondi Beach, as people of all ages from the OneWave Community share their experiences of mental health issues with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/fgwIR8my3s — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

To turn the tide on stigma surrounding mental health issues, OneWave is encouraging people to share their experiences of living with mental health issues and the power of opening up using #OneRoyalFluroWave #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/YGvk8vmptC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

As per reports, the couple arrived at the beach wearing footwear but it was Prince who went barefoot in the water, followed by Meghan handing her espadrilles to her husband. Aww.. they make for such a cute couple. Long live Duke and Duchess, we all love you!

