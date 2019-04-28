Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning £7,000 wedding gift for Idris Elba

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 6.56 pm April 28 2019, 6.56 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have not been at Idris Elba's wedding but they went a long way towards making up for it with a stunning £7k gift. The parents-to-be are in the UK in preparation for the imminent arrival of the latest addition to the royal family. This meant they were unable to make it to Marrakech, Morocco, where the Luther star tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre in a lavish ceremony.

But despite their absence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are claimed to have sent a piece of art by the Connor Brothers said to be worth £7,000 as a gift, reports the Mail on Sunday. A picture shared on the artists' official Instagram page last year shows the image of a glamorous woman from the 1950s above the words: "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"

The Connor Brothers claimed to be Missouri-born twins when they first entered the art scene but were later revealed to be British duo James Golding and Mike Snelle. Idris and his new wife tied the knot in the lavish five-star Ksar Char Bagh in Marrakech which has been ranked amongst as one of the top 100 hotels in the world.

Pictures taken on the grounds of the venue show Idris smiling as he waits for his beautiful bride to walk down the aisle towards him. Sabrina wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang, while Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

The bride's first dress was a classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown, which she switched for a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones and finished with couture lace for the evening reception.

The happy couple tied the knot on Friday, but are spreading their celebrations out over three glorious days, with a white-themed festival style party for their family friends at the Mandarin Oriental hotel nearby.

Idris Elba was amongst the guests for Harry and Meghan's star-studded wedding last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even asked him to DJ at their champagne-fuelled reception, and the actor - known as Dig Driis The Londoner - willingly obliged.