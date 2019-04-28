Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning £7,000 wedding gift for Idris Elba

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have not been at Idris Elba's wedding but they went a long way towards making up for it with a stunning £7k gift. The parents-to-be are in the UK in preparation for the imminent arrival of the latest addition to the royal family. This meant they were unable to make it to Marrakech, Morocco, where the Luther star tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre in a lavish ceremony.
But despite their absence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are claimed to have sent a piece of art by the Connor Brothers said to be worth £7,000 as a gift, reports the Mail on Sunday. A picture shared on the artists' official Instagram page last year shows the image of a glamorous woman from the 1950s above the words: "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"
NEW PRINT RELEASE TODAY - Following our visit from amazing nine year old artist Belle Curran last week we have just released this image as a print. Belle suffers from interstitial lung disease. and needs a lung transplant. She is raising awareness about organ donation, and funds for the various charities that have helped her. The print is from a limited edition of 12, and all of the proceeds will be going to the charities that have supported Belle. The quote we have chosen comes from the children's author Dr Seuss. We would be grateful for anyone who follows the link in our bio, and makes a donation. The print is available now through our website. please note that the prints will take up to 21 days for delivery
The Connor Brothers claimed to be Missouri-born twins when they first entered the art scene but were later revealed to be British duo James Golding and Mike Snelle. Idris and his new wife tied the knot in the lavish five-star Ksar Char Bagh in Marrakech which has been ranked amongst as one of the top 100 hotels in the world.
Pictures taken on the grounds of the venue show Idris smiling as he waits for his beautiful bride to walk down the aisle towards him. Sabrina wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang, while Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.
Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech. See more in the world exclusive in the July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
The bride's first dress was a classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown, which she switched for a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones and finished with couture lace for the evening reception.
A first look at @SabrinaDhowre’s classic off-the-shoulder, A-line gown custom-made by @VeraWangGang, with make-up by @CTilburyMakeUp and hair by @LuanaB.Hair. See more of the world exclusive of #SabrinaDhowre and #IdrisElba’s wedding celebrations in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
The happy couple tied the knot on Friday, but are spreading their celebrations out over three glorious days, with a white-themed festival style party for their family friends at the Mandarin Oriental hotel nearby.
#IdrisElba wears custom @Ozwald_Boateng tailoring as he weds #SabrinaDhowre. See more of the world exclusive in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
Idris Elba was amongst the guests for Harry and Meghan's star-studded wedding last year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even asked him to DJ at their champagne-fuelled reception, and the actor - known as Dig Driis The Londoner - willingly obliged.