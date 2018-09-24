Meghan Markle carried a piece of her first date on her wedding day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a dream wedding, quite literally. They tied the knot on May 19th, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Since then it has been difficult to get over her 'something blue' wedding gown, inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 Coronation Gown! And here's a little, pretty secret that just got out.

In the new HBO documentary titled Queen Of The World, Meghan revealed she did something special to her wedding attire. A patch of cloth from the dress she wore during her first date with Harry, was stitched to the gown. Something blue and something very beautiful!

"Oh, that’s about the most romantic thing I’ve heard," a female curator at the royal Collection at Buckingham Palace exclaimed after hearing the secret.

Meghan's 15ft long veil was another gorgeous surprise that evening. It had flowers from all Commonwealth countries embroidered on it, something that surprised Harry.

"Few will have been more touched to see (the veil) than the queen herself, for this was a poignant echo of the gown she wore on her coronation day," the documentary points out.

Now, remembering your first date on your wedding day is indeed an insanely romantic idea!