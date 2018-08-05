Meghan Markle compared to Cruella de Vil on her birthday

Meghan Markle turned 37 on Saturday and surely she was bombarded with a lot of gifts and wishes. It was her first birthday as a royal, and she celebrated it with her husband Prince Harry, at his pal's wedding. But Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle, who is quite outspoken decided to throw some shade at Meghan by comparing her to Disney's 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

Samantha took to her private Twitter to rant about the Duchess of Sussex wherein she urged her to send birthday wishes to their father, Thomas Markle, who turned 74 a couple of weeks back. He has recently complained in the press about how Meghan and Kensington Palace have recently severed ties with him.

Here's the screenshot published by The Daily Mail:

And here's the screenshot published by Evening Standard, of the tweets by Samantha in which she compared Meghan to Cruella and also called her a "witchy poo":

Meghan and Samantha, who was formerly known as Samantha Grant, have been estranged for a very long time. It was revealed last year that she was writing a book about her relationship with the Duchess. The title is said to be The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Well, Meghan has not reacted to any of these tweets and we aren't expecting her to. And honestly, it's the best thing not to.