image
  3. Hollywood
Meghan Markle is a royal, and the price tags on her dresses prove it

Hollywood

Meghan Markle is a royal, and the price tags on her dresses prove it

Well, she was a fine actress, but Meghan Markle truly became the talk of the town ever since her marriage with Prince Harry was announced last year. The couple tied the knot on May 19 and following that, her choices had to go through a change as she became a member of the royal family of England.

back
englandMeghan MarklePrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IIroyalStella McCartney
nextKim Kardashian reveals the middle name of her baby Chicago

within