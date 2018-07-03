Meghan Markle is a royal, and the price tags on her dresses prove it

Debanu Das April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

Well, she was a fine actress, but Meghan Markle truly became the talk of the town ever since her marriage with Prince Harry was announced last year. The couple tied the knot on May 19 and following that, her choices had to go through a change as she became a member of the royal family of England. The royal family has to abide by a number of protocols and though Meghan pulled off things quite well, most of the outfits she wore cost a fortune.

The total cost of Meghan’s dresses post her marriage, make a total of a million dollars or Rs 6,87,53,300 to be exact, as per a report on India Today. Meghan’s Givenchy gown, which she wore for her wedding, cost $440,000 while the dress for her reception, a Stella McCartney creation, is over $157,000.

When she went out with Queen Elizabeth II, she was reportedly wearing a gown that cost $18,000. But now the question is, who is paying for these dresses?

Tonight The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the final @QueensLeaders Awards to watch inspirational young leaders from across the Commonwealth receive a medal from The Queen. Follow @RoyalFamily for updates. #QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/v6dYR3sSP7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2018

“It may be that Meghan contributed certainly some of the costs for either of those wedding dresses, or perhaps both of those wedding dresses, I believe, was also picked up by the palace," said Katie Nicholl an expert of the Royals, to Entertainment Tonight.

Surely, being a Royal comes with both perks and detriments.