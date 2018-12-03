image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton feud: Palace issues search order for the mole

Hollywood

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton feud: Palace issues search order for the mole

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 03 2018, 12.05 pm
back
EntertainmenthollywoodKate MiddletonMeghan MarklenewsOtherPrince Harry
nextPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Windsor has an India connection
ALSO READ

Simmba trailer launch: Ranveer Singh has already started with wife jokes!

Simmba trailer review: Ranveer Singh has the swag but the ghost of Ajay Devgn’s Singham could haunt him

Zero: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Issaqbaazi to be out tomorrow and Twitter can’t stay calm!