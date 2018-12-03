Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton feud: Palace issues search order for the mole

The Kensington Palace, home of the British royal princes and their families, has initiated a ‘mole hunt’ to nab whoever is involved in a series of unscrupulous leaks. The British press recently published a couple of damning stories about an apparent feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The Sun reported that there is an increasing hostility between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The publication had quoted a source who said that Meghan and Kate had an ‘explosive row,’ before the former’s wedding to Harry in May. Kate had reportedly told Meghan to refrain from berating her staff and said, “That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them." In reply to the claims, a spokesperson from Kensington Palace said: "This never happened."

The alleged claims are not confirmed in any way. Yet, there are reports of Meghan making Kate cry over a bridesmaid dress for the latter’s daughter, Charlotte. Markle was reportedly pretty tough on her own staff, reducing her PA, Melissa Toubati to tears. Toubati eventually resigned from her job.

Harry too has been pretty vocal. Apparently, he’s pissed that neither William nor the courtiers have been “rolling out the red carpet” for Meghan. Prince Charles is reported to have tried to cool things down by inviting them to Anmer Hall. However, things went south as the couples had a ‘ghastly row.’

The Sun even added that Meghan’s former agent said that the Suits star would return to acting in the future. Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne said: "I’m sure she’ll make a movie again… I really do think that."

The alleged feud comes at a time when Harry and Meghan are reported to be shifting from their residence in Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. Is that a result of the War of the Duchesses?