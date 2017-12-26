Meghan Markle makes her first royal appearance

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with the Royal Family at the Christmas Day church service. She joined Queen Elizabeth II and senior members of the royal family and Prince Harry for the annual service.

Markle smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen. She and Prince Harry stopped to talk with several locals on their way back to the Queen's residence. "She was very, very lovely," said Judith Wallis, a woman who chatted briefly with the couple. The crowd was larger than in previous years, perhaps the curiosity to see Markle.

The Queen was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, and close family members including grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate, who is expected to give birth to the couple's third child in the spring. It was also the first time that all four -- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, accompanied by her husband Duke of Cambridge Prince William -- were snapped together, all looking stylish as ever for the special occasion.

The 36-year-old Suits star paired her attire with a fascinator-like dark brown hat and matching boots. Maghan also carried a Chloe ‘Pixie’ handbag in brown leather and caramel suede with a gold-coloured handle.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, rode to and from the service in a chauffeured Bentley with a horse-themed hood ornament, perhaps chosen by the Queen, who loves horses and horse racing.

In her Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth said that the royal family looks forward "to welcoming new members into it next year". She also paid tribute to Prince Philip, who retired from regular royal duties this year, and praised the resilience of London and Manchester after "appalling attacks".