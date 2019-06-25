In Com Staff June 25 2019, 8.49 am June 25 2019, 8.49 am

Meghan Markle appears to have resigned the engagement ring Prince Harry gave her - and it's now even more glitzy. The Duke popped the question back in 2017 with a beautiful ring featuring two diamonds from his mum Princess Diana's collection and one from Botswana, where he does a lot of charity work. However recent photos of the Duchess show it has now changed significantly.

Instead of the original thick gold band, the diamonds now sit on a much thinner micropave band. And it turns out the change happened a while back, but royal fans have only just picked up on it. Fans first spotted it in photos from Trooping the Colour but a look back to Archie's first photoshoot show she was wearing the newly designed ring then too. It's unclear when the work was done, however, she was spotted without the ring during the last few months of her pregnancy so it could have been done then.

Meghan wears her engagement ring alongside her wedding ring, made from Welsh gold as is traditional for royal women, and a new ring which is believed to be a first anniversary or 'push present' from Harry. Meghan isn't the only royal to redesign jewellery. Camilla and the Duchess of Cambridge, too, have been known to change pieces from the family's collection to make them more modern.

Kate is often seen wearing a stunning pair of sapphire drop earrings. They originally belonged to Princess Diana, but Prince William gave them to Kate as a present back in 2012. The earrings match the engagement ring both royal women wore, featuring a large sapphire surrounding by diamonds. But Kate had them redesigned and changed them from studs to drop earrings. She first wore them when she and Wills watched Andy Murray from the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2012. She's worn them numerous occasions since, including at an event during their Royal Tour of Canada. The earrings were among ­Diana’s most treasured jewels. She wore them at dozens of events in the ­1980s and 1990s.