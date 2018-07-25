Meghan Markle needs to follow a bedtime rule which Princess Diana used to struggle with

Meghan Markle’s life is currently governed by Royal rules. From what to say, what to eat and when to sleep, looks like everything in her life is under a big-time radar.=

That's why the Duchess of Sussex is, perhaps, gradually learning to extend her bedtime. According to Sir William Heseltine, one of Queen Elizabeth II's private secretaries, members of the Royal family are required to wait till they hit the hay until the Queen retires to bed.

It is considered a bad form to go to bed before the Queen, Heseltine told news.com.au. "Nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did," he explained.

Bedtime used to be something Princess Diana had to struggle with, Heseltine added. "For Diana, the long Royal evenings were agony...Diana was driven to such extremes that she'd excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather a bad form, going to bed before the Queen," he said.

We wonder how Meghan, who, till now, has been compared to Princess Diana on several occasions feels about this bedtime rule. Hope her sleep is not getting hampered.