Meghan Markle’s ex is getting married, and no the bride is not a princess

It’s only been a few days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married and just two weeks later, we have news of her ex-husband’s engagement. Trevor Engelson is now engaged to his health expert girlfriend, Tracey Kurland. The couple reportedly were dating for about a year.
According to Cosmopolitan, Engelson “proposed to Kurland on Friday, June 1, and commemorated the moment with a sweet (though, private) Instagram post." The report says that the private picture shows Kurland’s hand resting on Engelson’s shoulder, with her engagement ring.
Happy about her acceptance, Engelson reportedly captioned it, "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!"
Before her wedding to Harry, it was reported that Meghan’s ex-was planning to leave the country to stay away from any drama. A source speaking to Us Weekly was quoted as saying, “Trevor is heading out of the country this weekend to escape the mania."
Markle and Engelson began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2010. The pair married in 2011 but split in 2013. A source told Woman’s Day, “Trevor and Meghan's marriage broke down when she moved to Toronto, where Suits is filmed, and it was the long distance that tore them apart."
