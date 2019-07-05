In Com Staff July 05 2019, 9.18 pm July 05 2019, 9.18 pm

Tennis ace Serena Williams has revealed she she will not be Archie's godmother. The Wimbledon champ ruled herself out of the running when asked about being a potential godparent at a Wimbledon press conference yesterday - saying she is busy "working". After beating Kaja Juvan in three sets on Court 1 yesterday, the American coyly smiled when asked if she would be at tomorrow's christening. She said: "No, I'm working on Saturday. But, yeah, so she [Meghan] understands work." Meghan and Harry have shared limited details about the christening, but revealed it would be a private ceremony and the godparents would not be publicly announced. The couple of have attracted criticism for the decision to keep the godparents secret, adding to the backlash they face for funding £2.4million renovations to their home with taxpayers' cash.

The palace said not publicly naming the godparents "in keeping with their wishes". However, speculation around who will be chosen for the job has been brewing. Some of the possible contenders include George Clooney and his British wife Amal - who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding and are close pals with the couple. Billionaire TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey has also been an ardent supporter of Meghan and is thought to be in the running for becoming Baby Sussex's godmother. Other contenders include Meghan's PR guru best friend Jessica Mulroney. For godfather, Harry's school friend Charlie van Straubenzee has been named as a possibility, as well as Harry's trusted friend Mark Dyer - a former Welsh Guards officer.

They have also announced that they will release official photos from the day at a later point. The Archbishop of Canterbury will do the christening at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the couple have asked photographer Chris Allerton to take pictures on their special day. A statement, released by Buckingham Palace today, reads: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. "The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."