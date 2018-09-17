Meghan Markle's kitchen debut is indeed charitable!

The Royal Foundation revealed a short film in which Duchess of Sussex lends a hand to a group of women who suffered after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It was Meghan’s idea to help the women and so she suggested them to come up with a cookbook of their favourite 20 delicious recipes. The book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, is out this week and also features few lines by Meghan. The Hubb community Kitchen, she writes, ‘is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together.”

The fruitful idea about the project popped up when, in January, Meghan visited to AI Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London. A bundle of women came together and cooked food to help and feed the families and neighbours displaced by a devastating fire that killed more than 70 people.

United by their passion for food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess of Sussex and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen are pleased to share 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/RSFD7ChD9E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

We must say, Meghan is doing a fabulous work. Her charitable and humanitarian endeavours prior to marrying Harry reflected the themes of women empowerment and gender equality. Now, with this cookbook, Meghan’s first solo deed since joining the royal family, seems a new start of supporting women from all walks of life. Kudos to her!