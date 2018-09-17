Meghan Markle's kitchen debut is indeed charitable!

The Royal Foundation revealed a short film in which Duchess of Sussex lends a hand to a group of women who suffered after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
View this post on Instagram
"The Hubb Community Kitchen is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to." The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together – visit the link in our bio or our IGTV channel to watch the full film #CookTogether
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
It was Meghan’s idea to help the women and so she suggested them to come up with a cookbook of their favourite 20 delicious recipes. The book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, is out this week and also features few lines by Meghan. The Hubb community Kitchen, she writes, ‘is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together.”
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together – visit the link in our bio or our #IGTV channel to watch the full film. #CookTogether ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ showcases over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open and to thrive.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
The fruitful idea about the project popped up when, in January, Meghan visited to AI Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London. A bundle of women came together and cooked food to help and feed the families and neighbours displaced by a devastating fire that killed more than 70 people.
We must say, Meghan is doing a fabulous work. Her charitable and humanitarian endeavours prior to marrying Harry reflected the themes of women empowerment and gender equality. Now, with this cookbook, Meghan’s first solo deed since joining the royal family, seems a new start of supporting women from all walks of life. Kudos to her!