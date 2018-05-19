Meghan Markle’s wedding trousseau comprised of the goodness of 53 countries!

It’s official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married and there was not a dry eye when people across the world watched them lovingly take their vows. True love has met royalty and no one could be happier. The cheer raised to the dins when Meghan arrived and her adorable Page Boys who held the train of her beautiful wedding dress. Coming to that, did you know that Meghan’s wedding trousseau comprised of the goodness of 53 countries?

Here’s how.

The Twitter handle of the Kensington Palace took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind the same. IT was captioned, “Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.”

Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

What a gorgeous way to express a stunning emotion! It took a reasonable craft to create the beautiful veil. While each Commonwealth country’s flora was researched, it was ensured that each flower be unique.

As per the official website of the royal family,

“The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.”

Meghan’s dress has been designed by Clare Waight Keller, who is an eminent designer of British origin.

Following the tradition of ‘Something Borrowed’, Meghan wore the diamond bandeau tiara of Queen Mary that was lent to her by the Queen.

The Twitter handle of the Palace posted about the same too.

The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Meghan’s dress exuded utmost simplicity and grace, to which modern elements were added in the form of three-quarter sleeves and a combination of soft matt lustre and silk cady. Even the shade of the white was one chosen meticulously by Meghan and Keller.

Gorgeous is the word.