Mel B confronts Judge Louis Walsh for groping her bottom on live TV in an old X Factor clip  

An old video dating to 2014 has resurfaced online and shows former X Factor judge Louis Walsh stroking Mel B’s bottom on live television and then cracking up. The clip shows Walsh, Mel B, along with other judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl Cole, being interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford at the Xtra Factor. As the discussion progresses, Walsh is seen putting his arm around Mel, and groping on to her bottom.

A former Spice Girl, Mel looks disgusted. She asks to ‘hold on a second’ to pause the interview, before asking Walsh “Why are you grabbing my butt?"

The host, Sara Jane, chided the 65-year-old, saying, “Louis! Hands where we can see them please." Walsh replied, ‘I was looking after Mel', and Simon told Mel: ‘Honestly, you're safe.' Mel called the incident as ‘inappropriate’ and moved away from the music manager.

The video sparked outrage online and many wondered why Walsh was laughing away instead of apologising. Mel is on course to launch a book based on her life and called her writing as ‘therapy’ and her ‘own personal journey’, according to DailyMail.

'It’s the story mainly about the last 10 years,' she told media outlets. 'I’m kind of just exposing what I’ve been through the last 10 years... my marriage and relationship… quite the ups and downs,' she added.